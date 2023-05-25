close

Telangana govt to distribute titles of over 0.4 mn acres lands to tribals

The Telangana Government will distribute land titles of over four lakh acres which are under the control of tribals (podu lands - shifting agriculture) in 2,845 villages

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Real estate

Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
The Telangana Government will distribute land titles of over four lakh acres which are under the control of tribals (podu lands - shifting agriculture) in 2,845 villages and tandas (tribal habitats) from June 24-30 benefitting over 1.5 lakh families, an official release said on Thursday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who held Collectors meeting at the Secretariat also said the government will release Rs 105 crore towards the state formation decadal celebrations that would begin from June 2.

Telangana State came into existence on June 2, 2014

He directed the officials to coordinate with the ministers, legislators and public representatives to make the celebrations a success.

The Chief Minister advised the Collectors about their daily activities from the village-level to the state-level that should be undertaken during the celebrations which would go on till June 22.

He said the celebration should be held with grandeur across the state which was formed in a democratic way as a result of six decades of struggle and sacrifices.

The Chief Minister also said 1,100 beneficiaries should be selected from each Assembly constituency for the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme systematically.

On June 2, Rao will hoist the flag at the Secretariat and would address to commence State formation day celebrations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telangana Land Bill

First Published: May 25 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

