300 stray dogs killed in Telangana, police register case against 9

The Telangana police registered cases against nine people, including two village sarpanches, on Sunday, January 11 for the alleged killing of around 300 stray dogs in Hanumakonda district, news agency PTI reported.

What happened?

An NGO filed a complaint with Shayampet police alleging that hundreds of stray dogs were killed within the limits of Shayampet and Arepally gram panchayats.

According to the report, two men were hired to give lethal injections to the dogs, which led to their deaths. The dog carcasses were later dumped on the outskirts of the villages. The killings reportedly took place between January 6 and January 8.

Why were the dogs killed?

According to the Times of India, the village elders questioned the police complaint and claimed the action was taken due to public pressure. They said the stray dog population had become a nuisance, especially during the sarpanch election period.

Based on the complaint, police booked cases under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Those named include the sarpanches of Shayampet and Arepally and their husbands, a deputy sarpanch, two village secretaries, and two daily-wage labourers.

The NGO urged the government to take proper steps to manage the stray dog population, including animal birth control, sterilisation, and vaccination, instead of killing the animals.

The big picture

The incident comes amid growing concern over rising stray dog bites across the country. The issue is also being discussed at the Supreme Court, which resumed hearings on stray dog attacks on January 9 for the third straight day. The court noted that many videos online show dogs attacking children and the elderly, but said it does not want the matter to turn into a debate between animal cruelty and dog attack cases.

Last year, the Supreme Court ordered that stray dogs in Delhi be removed and kept in enclosed areas, as part of efforts to address safety concerns and curb rabies.