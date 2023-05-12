close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tendulkar's name used for endorsement of medicine without permission

The complainant said that he came across online advertisements of a drug company which claimed that the master batter endorsed its product line

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar interacts with fans at the silver jubilee event celebrating his historic 'Desert Storm' innings in Sharjah against Australia on Apr 22, 1998, in Mumbai.

Sachin Tendulkar

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 8:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for using legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's name, photo and voice for the promotion of medicinal products without his permission, an official said on Friday.

One of Tendulkar's aides filed a complaint with the West Region Cyber Police Station in this regard on Thursday, he said.

The complainant said that he came across online advertisements of a drug company which claimed that the master batter endorsed its product line.

He also found a website, sachinhealth.in, which promoted these products using Tendulkar's photo.

As Tendulkar had never given permission to the company to use his name and photographs and it was leading to maligning of his image, he instructed his aide to take legal action, the complaint said.

A First Information Report was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections

420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and 500 (defamation) besides the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that further investigation was on.

Also Read

From student to the God of Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar's journey to the top

Sachin Tendulkar's message for his son Arjun after his IPL debut in MI

Sachin Tendulkar's 50th Birthday; fans greeting him across the Globe

Ayurveda experts call for novel strategies to conserve medicinal plants

Sydney Cricket Ground unveils gate named after Tendulkar on his 50th b'day

India calls for close cooperation between SCO to maintain food supply chain

SpiceJet suspends flight operations from Ahmedabad-Goa for a month

Investors expect Sebi will fulfil mandate of protecting interests: Congress

Cyclone Mocha to cause 'heavy' rainfall in most northeastern states

MoS Agri pitches for adoption of new farm tech for achieving $5 trn economy

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sachin Tendulkar Medicines Police

First Published: May 12 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Court orders charges against 5 people in Bhajanpura petrol pump blaze case

India witnessed 51,606 rioting cases in 2020, while the number of riot victims stood at 61,907.
4 min read

Tendulkar's name used for endorsement of medicine without permission

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar interacts with fans at the silver jubilee event celebrating his historic 'Desert Storm' innings in Sharjah against Australia on Apr 22, 1998, in Mumbai.
1 min read

Virat can look to sweep spinners post powerplay in T20s: Graeme Smith

Image
4 min read

1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting outside US Indianapolis fast-food restaurant

Image
1 min read

Sebi cancels Bharat Bhushan Finance and Commodity Brokers registration

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tax tussle: Govt not in favour of banning foreign gaming platforms

Online gaming
4 min read

LIVE: SC may grant 3-months extension to Sebi in Adani vs Hindenburg probe

Supreme Court
2 min read

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC
2 min read

Go First crisis will not change Indian aviation's growth trajectory: Boeing

boeing
4 min read

Deploying AI tools to reduce international scam calls by 50%: WhatsApp

WhatsApp, WhatsApp updates
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon