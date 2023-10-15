close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

Thankful to govt for 'Operation Ajay', says Indians evacuated from Israel

The third flight carrying 197 Indian nationals from Israel under 'Operation Ajay' arrived in the national capital here on Sunday

Indians, Indian nationals, Indians in Israel

Photo: X @DrSJaishankar

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 6:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Calling Operation Ajay a "very good initiative", the Indian nationals evacuated from Israel "thanked" the government as they landed at the national capital chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."
Upon arriving at Delhi airport earlier today, the evacuees were received by Union Minister Kaushal Kishore.
Speaking to ANI, Preeti Sharma, an Indian national who returned from Israel said, "I think it's a very good initiative by the Government of India. And I would like to thank our Minister Jaishankar for this initiative. I think India was among the first countries which evacuated...And more than us, I think our families are very happy and they would be much more thankful."
Another Indian national, Lalit said that it was a "true evacuation" for him.
"This initiative is good. I was stuck there...I had booked flights, but my six flights got cancelled. My house lease had also expired. My daughter and wife were with me. This is a true evacuation for me. I am thankful to the Embassy and the Government of India...," he said.
The third flight carrying 197 Indian nationals from Israel under 'Operation Ajay' arrived in the national capital here on Sunday.
The flight departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi yesterday. Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Israel said, "The third flight of #OperationAjay has departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi. Embassy wishes everyone on board a safe journey."
"We are thankful to Govt of India. We were feeling scared there...We are thankful to govt for this initiative (Operation Ajay)," an Indian national who returned from Israel told ANI.
"On Operation Ajay, an Indian national who returned from Israel says, "It's very impressive and the Indian government is doing very good for us...," said another.
'Operation Ajay' was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel. Registration of Indians began on Thursday.
It has been more than a week after the attack that saw more than 1,300 Israelis killed, most of them civilians, as waves of Hamas terrorists breached the border. Over 1,000 Palestinians were also killed as a result of retaliatory strikes from Israel.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Israel-Hamas war: Iran's warning, support from world leaders, and more

Fourth flight with 274 Indian nationals flies out from Israel amid conflict

'Isro to hold more tests under Gaganyaan mission after maiden test flight'

Sikkim floods: 1700 evacuated, rescue operations to continue, says IAF

Nothing can be seen in isolation: Om Birla stresses multilateralism at P20

Tech-friendly systems must be complemented by judges' mindset change: CJI

The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance.
The MEA had set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indians abroad Indians evacuated Israel-Palestine Hamas israel S Jaishankar Indian embassy

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 6:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, IND vs PAK LiveGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitIndia vs Pakistan World Cup encountersOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon