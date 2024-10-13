Business Standard
Home / India News / Tharoor initiates children into writing first letters on 'Vidyarambham'

Tharoor initiates children into writing first letters on 'Vidyarambham'

In Kerala, Vijayadasami is observed as the day of Vidyarambham, the beginning of learning

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi

(Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Highlighting the significance of 'Vidyarambham,' in Kerala, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday attended the celebrations at a temple here and guided the children to write their first letters.

Tharoor helped children write their first letters at Sree Saraswathi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking on occasion, Tharoor said, " Vidyarambham is a very important ritual where usually in devotion to Goddess Saraswati, for us Navratri is mainly about Goddess Saraswati.So learning is the culmination of Puja. We teach young children their first letters of the alphabet, it says initiation into letters. Parents bring their children, they sit on your lap or stand next to you, write on a grain platter, rice platter usually and we write 'Om Hari Shri'."

 

Thousands of tiny tots were initiated into the world of letters and knowledge in Kerala on the auspicious occassion, marking the culmination of the nine-day-long annual Navaratri festival.

In Kerala, Vijayadasami is observed as the day of Vidyarambham, the beginning of learning.

According to tradition, scholars, writers, teachers, priests, and other respected figures in society guide young children, typically between the ages of two and three, in writing their first letters of learning on this special occasion. They assist the little ones in writing 'HariSree' on rice-filled platters or trace it on the child's tongue with a golden ring.

More From This Section

GN Saibaba

Family of former DU professor Saibaba to donate his body to medical college

United Nations

India backs statement condemning attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Latest LIVE: Wangchuk, 20 others detained for protesting outside Ladakh Bhawan

hospitals health hospital bed

More health packages focused on elderly care likely to be added to AB-PMJAY

Baba Siddique

Siddique murder case: Families of both accused unaware of work, uncontacted

Kerala Raj Bhavan also organised a Vidyarambham ceremony. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan helped the tiny tots with their first letters at the event.

The Vidayarambham ceremony was also organised in Dakshina Mookambika Temple in North Paravur in Kerala's Ernakulam to help children write their first letters on Vijayadashmi.

Vidyarambham or 'Ezthiniruthu' is one of many customs practised across Kerala on Vijayadashmi day. Basically, Vidyarambham means the initiation of knowledge (Vidya means knowledge and aarambham means initiate).

The children are made to write at first on a plate of rice and then the person who initiates the child to write also scribbles letters on the child's tongue using a gold ring or coin. This symbolically represents the initiation of writing and speaking.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Remark against PM Modi: SC to hear Shashi Tharoor's plea in defamation case

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Tharoor to lead external affairs committee; Digvijaya to chair edu panel

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

SC stays proceedings against Shashi Tharoor over remarks against PM Modi

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlights India's growing global influence

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Tharoor slams govt for not giving Oppn chairpersonship of key parl panels

Topics : Shashi Tharoor Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon