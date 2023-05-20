close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ordinance in line with SC verdict, Delhi UT not 'Arvind Territory': BJP

BJP defended ordinance on transfer and posting of govt officers in Delhi as a step in consonance with Constitution and in line with the SC's observations in matter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court

2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 6:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Saturday defended the ordinance on the transfer and posting of government officers in Delhi as a step in consonance with the Constitution and in line with the Supreme Court's observations in the matter, asserting that this is also in the interest of the common man.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a sharp attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following his denouncement of the Centre for bringing the ordinance, which seeks to negate the apex court order giving the authority over officers to the elected government, saying his ideology is against the Constitution and is anarchic.

Citing the verdict of the Constitution bench, Bhatia said it had said that if "Parliament enacts a law granting executive power on any subject", then the power of the Lieutenant Governor can be modified accordingly.

The ordinance, which has to be ratified by Parliament within six months, is in public interest, he claimed, accusing the Kejriwal government of harassing and intimidating officer to suppress facts related to the "liquor scam" and the alleged irregularities in expenditure on the chief minister's residence.

"You read neither the Constitution nor the Supreme Court judgement. You think whatever the tyrant Arvind Kejriwal says is above the country's Constitution," Bhatia said at a press conference.

Noting that Delhi is a Union Territory, he referred to Article 239AA to assert Parliament's power over the region. Delhi is not "Arvind Territory" and it will be run by the Constitution not his whims, the BJP leader, also a lawyer, said.

Also Read

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

No legal system can keep raking up resolved issues repeatedly: SC

Portal of filing online appearance slips in SC to be activated from Jan 2

Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order

I am not a person to retire, will start new inning': SC Justice MR Shah

NIA raids multiple locations in J&K to dismantle terror support system

Theatres in Bengal continue to shun showing 'The Kerala Story' movie

ED files money laundering case against Gujarat conman Kiran Patel

Maha govt to hike aid for couples in mass marriages to Rs 25,000: CM Shinde

Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', will challenge it in SC: CM Kejriwal

Making light of the AAP leader's claim that the Centre deliberately brought the ordinance at a time when the Supreme Court is on a summer break so that a legal challenge to it could not be pursued quickly, he said the vacation bench is there.

He dared the Delhi government to move against the ordinance as quickly as Monday to test its legal and constitutional validity.

Earlier, Kejriwal said, "The Centre's ordinance on services matter is unconstitutional and against democracy. We will approach the Supreme Court against it. The Centre brought the ordinance to overturn the Supreme Court verdict on services matter just hours after the apex court has shut for vacation."

It is a direct contempt of the apex court, he charged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Supreme Court

First Published: May 20 2023 | 6:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Success, security of Indo-Pacific region important for whole world: PM Modi

PM Modi in Gujarat
1 min read

Engineering exports to Russia jumps 11 times to $133.6 mn in April: EEPC

trade, trade deals
3 min read

ED files money laundering case against Gujarat conman Kiran Patel

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years
2 min read

Maha govt to hike aid for couples in mass marriages to Rs 25,000: CM Shinde

Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde
1 min read

CBI questions TMC leader Abhishek for 6 hours over school jobs scam

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 currency notes: Here's all you need to know

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
2 min read

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, to remain legal tender

note
5 min read

Rs 1,000 notes may be back: Opposition slams junking of Rs 2,000 notes

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
3 min read

Congress targets PM Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes

Congress
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Found no regulatory failure, says SC panel

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon