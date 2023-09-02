Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

This is not Gehlot govt, it is 'Grih-loot' govt: BJP chief in Rajasthan

Targeting the opposition INDIA alliance, the BJP chief said the grouping does not care for the people

J P Nadda

J P Nadda | Photo: @JPNadda (Twitter)

Press Trust of India Sawai Madhopur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Attacking the Congress dispensation in Rajasthan over crime against women, corruption and other issues, BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday called upon the people to remove the government if they want to change the situation in the state.
Accusing the Ashok Gehlot-led government of being a 'Grih-loot sarkar' that loots houses of people, Nadda said the ruling Congress in the state has given a free hand to its MLAs to indulge in corruption and fill the pockets of their party 'bosses' in Delhi.
Targeting the opposition INDIA alliance, the BJP chief said the grouping does not care for the people. They are only worried about saving their families and therefore, they have joined hands against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.
"This is not Gehlot government, this is a 'Grih-loot' sarkar that loots houses of the people. Congress means loot, corruption and misgovernance," he claimed, addressing a public meeting in Sawai Madhopur on the launch of the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra'.
"They do not care for the peace and happiness of Rajasthan. It is their desire to do corruption, give a free hand to MLAs, make provisions for open loot and ensure that this money goes to the bosses in Delhi," Nadda alleged.
He added that the Congress was not bothered about the country but for the "relaunch" of Rahul Gandhi. Nadda also named leaders of other opposition parties and alleged that they were only bothered about saving their families.

Also Read

Rajasthan elections: 'Geh-loot sarkar' in state says Anurag Thakur

Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Rajasthan elections: People will make Mission 156 a success, says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan elections: Lawyers stage strikes, file PIL against CM Gehlot

New flight of empowered India: U'khand CM congratulates ISRO on Aditya-L1

G20 Summit: NSG Bomb Squad conducts anti-sabotage checks across Delhi

India should vigorously pursue G20 agenda: Commonwealth Gen-Secy Patricia

Punjab CM Mann announces hiring of new 586 'patwaris' amid agitation

Want to take their families ahead, not country: JP Nadda attacks Oppn bloc

"They say remove Modi because they are worried about their families. We say take Modi forward and take the country forward," he said.
The BJP chief also congratulated ISRO for the successful launch of the Aditya-L1 solar mission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Congress Ashok Gehlot

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon