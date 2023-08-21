Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated that people will make "Mission 156" a success, referring to the Congress party's target to win 156 out of 200 Assembly seats in the upcoming Rajasthan elections.

Rajasthan's chief minister spoke with the media at Congress' headquarters on Sunday after paying tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The day was the 79th birthday anniversary of the former Prime Minister.

According to a report by Times of India, the CM, speaking on the party's mission said, "People are going to take steps towards it. How far they take steps, it will come out in the results. But, I can claim that people have made up their minds towards the mission and moving towards it. People are supreme and they accept their decision."

Gehlot went on to critique Prime Minister Modi regarding the speech he made for Independence Day.

Gehlot called the Prime Minister "arrogant" for assuming that he would return the next Independence Day to address the nation from Red Fort.

The chief minister said, "I cannot say this. He (PM Modi) can only say this. Neither we (Congress party) have ego nor arrogance. We are doing our work."

The senior member of Congress also added that no matter how many times the Prime Minister visited Rajasthan, he would not make a difference in the state's assembly results.

The Rajasthan state assembly elections are slated for the end of the year.

Addressing the Prime Minister, Gehlot said, "Whether you (PM Modi) visit Rajasthan 15-20 times or makeup and down trips, the people have already made up their minds to elect a repeat government."

"The efforts to inject money and resources, as well as your grand rallies and road shows, will not alter their decision," Gehlot added.

CM Gehlot continued to slam the Prime Minister, speculating whether the PM was under pressure from the BJP or RSS to wipe out the names of people who created history in the nation. He added that this was wrong as a Prime Minister serves the country, not the party.

"Forget those who sacrificed their lives and remained in jails before independence. Wipe them out. Now, they have changed the name of Jawaharlal Nehru Museum. At what level they are going. It is beyond my understanding," Gehlot said.