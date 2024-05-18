Business Standard
Those injured in bus fire will receive best treatment: Haryana CM Saini

Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident

(Representative image) (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has expressed grief over the loss of lives after a moving bus caught fire in the Nuh district, and assured the best possible treatment to those injured.
At least nine people were burnt alive and 15 injured in the fire incident near Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
 
Saini also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. In a post on X, he said that the injured are being treated at the government medical college at Nalhar in the district.
He also said the government is making arrangements for the best possible treatment of the injured.
Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.
The incident occurred around 2 am on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. The bus was carrying around 60 people, all residents of Punjab, who were returning from pilgrim towns of Mathura and Vrindavan. All of them are relatives, police said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and a probe is underway, a police official said.
A local resident said that after noticing the fire, some people chased the bus on a motorcycle and asked the driver to stop. The locals also informed the police and the fire department.
First Published: May 18 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

