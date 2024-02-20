Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Thousands of wetlands under severe threat, their protection vital: Jairam

The then prime minister Indira Gandhi had sent India's greatest ornithologist, Salim Ali, as India's delegate.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

There are now 80 Ramsar sites across the country, with the maximum of 16 in Tamil Nadu and 10 in Uttar Pradesh, he pointed out | (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said thousands of wetlands across the country are under severe threat daily and asserted that their protection is vital as they are of great ecological significance.
In a post on X, Ramesh said the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands was signed in the Iranian city of Ramsar on the Caspian Sea in February 1971.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The then prime minister Indira Gandhi had sent India's greatest ornithologist, Salim Ali, as India's delegate.
"How this happened has been described in my book, 'Indira Gandhi: A Life in Nature'. It was Salim Ali who, more than anybody else, awakened the nation's conscience to the protection of wetlands," Ramesh said.
There are now 80 Ramsar sites across the country, with the maximum of 16 in Tamil Nadu and 10 in Uttar Pradesh, he pointed out.
Chilika in Odisha was the first wetland to be designated as a Ramsar site on October 1, 1981, he noted.
Ramesh said the pause of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Tuesday enabled a quick visit to the Samaspur Bird Sanctuary in Salon in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district -- a Ramsar site.
It is about 2,000 acres in area and is a habitat for a variety of birds, prominent among which are cranes, he said.
"Thousands of wetlands across the country, which are not covered by the Ramsar Convention, are under severe threat daily. They are of great ecological significance and their protection is vital," the former union environment minister said.

Also Read

World Wetlands Day 2024: Theme, history, importance, and contribution

40 years of Maruti 800: Jairam Ramesh recalls contribution of Indira, Rajiv

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last day

Indira, Haksar proved more than a match for Nixon-Kissinger in 1971: Ramesh

Congress seeking mandate on works done by its govt in Rajasthan: Ramesh

Won't arrest Wankhede in money laundering case till March 1: ED to HC

PM Modi launches Rs 32,000 cr worth of development projects in J-K

Maharashtra to be $1 trillion economy by 2027-28, says Governor Bais

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi granted bail in 2018 defamation case

LS polls: Vijayan highlights Kerala's PSC's job creation record to youth

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indira Gandhi Jairam Ramesh Congress Modi govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon