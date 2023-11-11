Sensex (0.11%)
Congress seeking mandate on works done by its govt in Rajasthan: Ramesh

He said that BJP cannot talk about schemes of the Congress government as they are not in a situation to comment on it

Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said the party is seeking mandate based on the works done by its government in Rajasthan in the last five years, whereas the BJP's issues are polarisation and ED and CBI.
He alleged the BJP has no strategy other than this and the prime minister is raising allegations against Rajasthan government out of fear. He termed the allegations "totally baseless".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his public meeting in Udaipur had accused the Congress government of sympathising with terrorists.
"Rajasthan has become a model state in the last five years and the prime minister is afraid and troubled by it. Since the PM is not left with any other issue, ED and CBI is sent. And again and again the PM and their associates speak the language of polarisation," Ramesh told reporters at a press conference in Jaipur.
He said that BJP cannot talk about schemes of the Congress government as they are not in a situation to comment on it.
"They are afraid and do not have any issue. That's why they are accusing Congress of appeasement and inaction on women atrocity cases. This is baseless. This is not only wrong, but it is a lie," he said.
The Congress general secretary said that the people in Karnataka had rejected polarisation and the people in Rajasthan will also reject the politics of ED and CBI and politics of polarisation in the upcoming elections because they are fed up with inflation, unemployment and the politics of vengeance.
He hit out at the Centre saying that the privatisation of ports, airports and industries done by the government is not in the interest of the country and is also a reason for declining employment.
He said that small and medium industries are affected by the policies of the Centre.
Ramesh exuded confidence that the Congress will once gain get public mandate because there is no anti-incumbency and resentment against the state government.
Assembly polls are due in the state on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Topics : Congress rajasthan Jairam Ramesh BJP

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

