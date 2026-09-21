Three Delhi schools receive bomb threats, search operations underway

Three schools received bomb threats in the national capital on Monday, prompting authorities to carry out search operations, an official said.

These include Mother International School in Hauz Khas, Navy Children's School in Chanakyapuri and Bal Bharti School in Chanakyapuri, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

"A search is underway, and nothing suspicious has been found so far," the officer said.

Further details are awaited.