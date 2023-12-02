Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Three workers rescued from Uttarakhand tunnel return to Jharkhand

Anil Bedia, Rajendra Bedia, and Sukra Bedia returned to their village late on Friday night

Uttrakhand tunnel rescue, rat miners, rat mining

Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 2:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Joy and celebration filled the air in Jharkhand's Khirabera village as three local workers rescued from the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand returned home.
Anil Bedia, Rajendra Bedia, and Sukra Bedia returned to their village late on Friday night.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On their return, their families were seen conducting prayers and rituals to celebrate their safe return.
Anil Bedia, while speaking to ANI, said, "For two days, we were worried about whether we would be able to come out or not... After coming out, we are all feeling really good. The whole village was waiting for our rescue."
Anil Bedia's parents expressed their relief and joy at his safe return. His father was overjoyed to have his son back, while his mother, who had been living in a constant state of worry since hearing about Anil being trapped in the tunnel, said she finally felt a sense of relief.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met with the 15 workers from Jharkhand and their families after their safe rescue from the Silkyara tunnel on November 28.
Further, CM Soren has also instructed to connect them with various schemes worth over Rs 1.11 crore and directed the officials to cover the workers with the Abu Awas Yojana, Pension Scheme, Ayushman Card, Agricultural Machinery, Chief Minister Employment Generation Scheme, MNREGA Job Card, Chief Minister Livestock Scheme, Animal Shed Scheme, Gram Gaadi Scheme and other schemes.
A grand welcome on homecoming was given to the 15 workers from Jharkhand on their arrival in the state capital on Friday.
On November 12, a section of the tunnel, between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side, collapsed. Forty-one workers, who were beyond the 260-metre mark at the time, were trapped, with their exit blocked.
In a strenuous operation that lasted 17 days, all 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand were successfully rescued. The workers, hailing from various states including Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Assam, were extracted from the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi.

Also Read

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

Rescue workers 'close to' breaking through rubble in Silkyara tunnel

Jharkhand officials leave for U'khand to help in rescue of trapped workers

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

Uttarakhand Diwas 2023: History, importance, traditional food and wishes

India not just observing future unfolding, actively shaping it: Amb Kamboj

ED registers money laundering case in connection with oxygen plant fraud

Jharkhand puts hospitals on alert amid pneumonia outbreak in China

Retired judges keeping country's arbitral system in tight fist grip: VP

Vaishali Rameshbabu becomes India's third female Chess grandmaster

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand Jharkhand Construction

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal Box Office CollectionTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon