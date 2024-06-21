Timeline of Kejriwal's arrest and bail pleas in the Delhi excise case

In a dramatic turn of events for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court on Friday turned down his regular bail order granted by the Rouse Avenue Court on June 20.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was scheduled for release on June 21 after the June 20 hearing where Kejriwal's lawyer argued that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) case against him was based solely on statements from individuals who had turned approvers.

Meanwhile, opposing his bail plea, the ED had alleged that Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore bribe from the South Group for his party. The agency argued that if the Aam Aadmi Party, charged in the case, committed a crime, the person in charge would be held responsible.

The ED claimed, “Kejriwal demanded a bribe of Rs 100 crore for the AAP from the South Group. He is responsible for the conduct of his party,” before Special Judge Niyay Bindu.

Here is a timeline of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest and subsequent bail in the excise policy case:

- October 2023: ED sends first summons to Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the liquor policy scam.

- November 2023: Kejriwal skips ED’s first summons on November 2 and flies to Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh to address a political rally.

- December 2023: Kejriwal skips second summon, calling it “illegal and politically motivated”.

- January 2024: Kejriwal skips third summon, alleging a conspiracy by the Central government.

- January 2024: ED issues fourth summons to Kejriwal, asking him to present himself for questioning on January 18.

- January 2024: Kejriwal responds to ED’s summonses, asking why he was not an accused in the case.

- February 2024: Kejriwal skips fifth summon by the ED for the fifth time.

- February 2024: ED moves court alleging that Kejriwal was not complying with the summons.

- February 2024: Delhi court grants Kejriwal exemption from personal appearance for the day.

- February 2024: Kejriwal skips seventh summon. AAP claims that they had raised legal questions on "illegal summon" of ED and had not received a response.

- March 2024: A sessions court grants bail to Kejriwal on two complaints filed by ED against him for skipping its summonses in the case.

- March 2024: Kejriwal moves Delhi high court against ED summonses. The chief minister tells Delhi high court he won’t appear before the Enforcement Directorate as there is a ‘clear intent’ to arrest him with elections around the corner.

- March 2024: Delhi high court refuses to grant Kejriwal any protection from coercive action.

- March 2024: Hours after the high court denied him relief, Kejriwal moves the Supreme Court seeking protection from any coercive action by the Enforcement Directorate.

- March 2024: Kejriwal skips nine summonses issued by the agency for questioning. ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

- March 2024: Delhi minister Atishi says a legal team is heading to the residence of the Registrar of the Supreme Court to seek ‘quashing’ of the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal.

- May 10, 2024: Supreme Court grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 to campaign in Lok Sabha elections, saying he will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

- June 1, 2024: Kejriwal moves Delhi court seeking interim bail.

- June 2, 2024: Kejriwal surrenders at the Tihar jail

- June 5, 2024: Court reserves for June 5 order on Kejriwal's interim bail plea.

- June 5, 2024: Court denies interim bail to Kejriwal on medical grounds.

- June 20, 2024: Delhi court grants regular bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case connected to the now-scrapped liquor policy.

- June 21, 2024: ED moves Delhi High Court opposing Kejriwal’s release. HC blocks Kejriwal’s bail