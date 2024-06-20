Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in liquor policy case

Delhi court grants bail to Kejriwal on bail bond of Rs 1 lakh

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi court grants bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case, on bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief is likely to come out of jail on Friday, as the bail order is yet to reach the jail first.

His lawyer told the Delhi court that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) entire case against the AAP chief rests on statements given by those who turned approver in the case.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ED’s special counsel Zoheb Hossain requested the court for stay of the order till ED exercises its legal remedies. However, the court rejected the request. 

“Accused is admitted to bail in the sum of Rs 1 lakh,” Special Judge Niyay Bindu said. The court stated that Kejriwal's counsel could apply for a bail bond tomorrow before the judge concerned.

CM Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, few days before the general elections. On May 10, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to him till June 1 for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Excise Duty Delhi Excise Bill

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVEUGC NET 2024 Exam LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon