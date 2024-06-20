Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in liquor policy case

Delhi court grants bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case, on bail bond of Rs 1 lakh.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief is likely to come out of jail on Friday, as the bail order is yet to reach the jail first.
His lawyer told the Delhi court that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) entire case against the AAP chief rests on statements given by those who turned approver in the case.
ED’s special counsel Zoheb Hossain requested the court for stay of the order till ED exercises its legal remedies. However, the court rejected the request.#BREAKING— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 20, 2024
Delhi Court grants bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy case. #ArvindKejriwal #ED pic.twitter.com/Q3FFP2wvgf
“Accused is admitted to bail in the sum of Rs 1 lakh,” Special Judge Niyay Bindu said. The court stated that Kejriwal's counsel could apply for a bail bond tomorrow before the judge concerned.
CM Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, few days before the general elections. On May 10, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to him till June 1 for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections.