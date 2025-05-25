Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NDA meet passes resolution lauding armed forces, Operation Sindoor

NDA meet passes resolution lauding armed forces, Operation Sindoor

At a conclave of NDA CMs and deputy CMs, a resolution was passed hailing the bravery of India's armed forces and the success of Operation Sindoor against terrorism

NDA's CMs and DCMs at the NDA Chief Ministers' Conclave

NDA's CMs and DCMs at the NDA Chief Ministers' Conclave (Photo: X | @Dev_Fadnavis)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A resolution praising the valour of the armed forces and the brave leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was passed at a meeting of NDA chief ministers and deputy CMs here on Sunday.

The resolution proposed by Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said Operation Sindoor has boosted the self-confidence of Indians, sources said.

Praising Modi's leadership, it said he has always supported the armed forces and that Operation Sindoor has given a befitting reply to terrorists and their sponsors.

Prime Minister Modi, and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda, who is BJP president too, attended the one-day conclave in which nearly 19 chief ministers and as many deputy CMs were present.

 

Caste enumeration, the first anniversary of the Modi government in its third term and good governance issues are on the agenda of the meeting, said the BJP, which is organising the programme.

A significant part of deliberations at this conclave is devoted to best practices by different NDA state governments.

Several chief ministers made presentations on the signature schemes of their states. The meeting also paid tributes to the people killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 25 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

