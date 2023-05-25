close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Manipur Minister Konthoujam Govindas' house vandalised by irate mob

However, the minister and his family members were not present at the house when around 100 agitated people, mostly women, ransacked the house

IANS Imphal
Manipur PWD Minister Konthoujam Govindas

Manipur PWD Minister Konthoujam Govindas

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 7:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The house of Manipur PWD Minister Konthoujam Govindas in Bishnupur district was vandalised by an irate mob on Wednesday, claiming that the state government has not yet taken sufficient and appropriate steps to protect locals from armed militants belonging to another community.

Govindas, who also holds the Youth Affairs and Sports portfolio, is a senior BJP member.

However, the minister and his family members were not present at the house when around 100 agitated people, mostly women, ransacked the house in Ningthoukhong Bazar area of Bishnupur district and damaged the gate, windows, a few furniture, electronic gadgets and vehicles parked at his residence.

This is for the first time a minister and a senior BJP leader's house was vandalised after the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people broke out in Manipur on May 3, claiming the lives of at least 71 people and injuring over 300.

Army and paramilitary forces led by senior officials have been deployed to control the situation in the district.

In separate incidents, fresh tension erupted in Bishnupur district after reports of arson and attacks by militants in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at Tera Khongsangbi, while a large number of women blocked vehicular movement in Tiddim road, including those of security forces.

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Japanese giant Sega to acquire Angry Birds creator for $1 bn: Report

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Manipur's Bishnupur district: NCS

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Imphal peaceful but tense; gunfights between militants, security forces

National e-Vidhan Application: What is it and why is it significant?

Punjab to release pending 6% dearness allowance installment to employees

Three incidents of violence reported in Kadangband of Imphal West district

Maha CM, Dy CM take test drive on under-construction Trans-Harbour Link

NDMC gives green flag to setting up EV charging stations in Lutyens' Delhi

On Wednesday, two persons sustained bullet injuries after being fired on by suspected armed militants from the hill side in Thamnapokpi foothill.

--IANS

sc/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur protests

First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:16 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Nobel peace laureate transferred to brutal prison in Belarus, says his wife

Ales Bialiatski
3 min read

Gold price rises Rs 260 to Rs 61,360; silver falls Rs 450 to Rs 74,050

Gold
3 min read

Nepal ex-ministers among 30 people charged in fake Bhutanese refugee scam

Photo: Unsplash
1 min read

Oil India Q4 net up 9.7% to Rs 1,789 cr; sees double-digit revenue growth

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
1 min read

Three incidents of violence reported in Kadangband of Imphal West district

Manipur violence
1 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: 'Blatant affront to democratic ethos,' NDA slams Oppn's decision

BJP
3 min read

ED raids on foreign-registered online gaming portals at 25 locations

Enforcement Directorate, ED
3 min read

Excise Policy case: Delhi HC allows Manish Sisodia to withdraw bail plea

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(
3 min read

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

Law-firm Dentons grows in India as Baker McKenzie, others weigh new rules

Dentons
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon