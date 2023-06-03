close

Toll in Odisha triple train crash rises to 261, rescue operations complete

It is one of the deadliest train crashes in the history of the Indian Railways

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Odisha train crash

Odisha train crash

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 1:11 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The toll in the disastrous railway accident in Odisha has risen to 261 and rescue operations at the site have been completed, a South Eastern Railway official said on Saturday.

"The number of casualties in Friday's railway accident has increased to 261. Another 650 injured passengers are being treated at various hospitals in Odisha," SER spokesperson Aditya Chowdhury said.

An enquiry into the accident will be held by the commissioner of railway safety (CRS), South Eastern circle, the official said.

The train crash, one of the deadliest in the country, took place in Balasore district about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe. Three trains - the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train were involved in the accident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha Train Crash train collision

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

