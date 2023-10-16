Top 8 business ideas under 5000, start your business with low investment

Many individuals want to start something of their own, but they lack the most important thing, i.e., money. Money is a very important factor that is very essential to run a successful business.

However, there are some business ideas that you can begin with as low as Rs 5,000. For those who want to start their own business with the least capital, here are some business ideas that they may be interested in.

8 business ideas under 5000

Eco-friendly newspaper bags

The government is banning dealing with single-use plastic, hence businesses are looking for better ways to deal with eco-friendly options, such as cloth and paper bags. Consequently, the demand for plastic alternatives is growing significantly. In such a period, one can start one small-scale venture producing sturdy newspaper bags and selling them to stores or directly to customers. You can start developing eco-friendly products to start your first customers.

Ironing service

Another small-scale business to start with Rs 5,000 is the Ironing service. Nowadays, people have less time to do their laundry at home hence they need someone who can iron their clothes, consequently, the demand of having an ironing service provider can be a great help. Hence, starting an ironing service can be a great idea as you can begin this service with just Rs 5,000. All you need to do is to buy a sturdy iron.

Blogging

Another flourishing profitable business idea that doesn't require huge investment is blogging. Blogging is one of the highly emerging businesses nowadays where you just need to create content for your website and the more audience you attract to your website, the more money you make through advertising. You can earn a huge sum of money through blogging without investing a huge sum of money in it.

Tutor Service

If you have expertise in any subject, you can turn your expertise into a profitable business without investing any massive sum. You can teach students about the subject you are good at. You can start coaching centres or you can also teach online, and in both cases, you don't need huge money to start a tutoring service.

Consultant

There couldn't be a better business idea than sharing your expertise and experience with budding businesses. You can help start-ups to become unicorns or you can share your expertise anywhere else and in return, you can charge a hefty sum of money. To start this business, you neither require any physical place nor a huge investment, you can simply monetise the skill or knowledge that you have gained over the period of time.

Also Read Top 5 business ideas under 20000 to start making money today 6 best business ideas under 50,000 to start earning hefty sum today Top business ideas under 5 lakh investment that you can start today Business ideas under 3 lakh: Here's how you can set up your own business Top 10 business ideas under 10 lakh in India, check the list below Groww to Motilal Oswal: Are broad-based index funds worth investing into? Quantam small cap fund opens for subscription: What should investors do? Near-term positives priced in for HDFC Asset Management Company stock Investors need to exercise prudence after PSU funds' robust surge Most bought Nifty 50 stocks by MFs in Sept: Adani Ports, Eicher Motor, UPL

Freelance copywriter and editor

The service industry is growing, and if you have mastered the art of writing you can sell your service as a freelance copywriter or editor. To grow in this field, all you need is an internet connection, a laptop or computer and other skills to help your companies, marketers, media or advertising houses with your creative editing or writing skills. You can do it on your own and with your effort or hard work, you can make a huge money out of it with an investment as low as Rs 5,000.

Pet sitting

It is another very good business idea under 5,000. This business is very interesting for those who have a special place for pets in their heart. One can start a pet service when they are on vacation. With a nominal investment in pet food, toys and other safety measures you can start your pet-sitting business and start making good money out of it.

Paying guest accommodation

Another very simple but effective way to make money is through guest accommodation. If you own a house and have some extra room in your house you can rent your room to college students or working professionals. Creating a comfortable and homely environment doesn't require huge money. You can also opt for the AirBnb service, and for that, you don't need to advertise. You can easily reach guests, and to grow your business, you need to provide quality services.