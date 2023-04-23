close

Top headlines: Amritpal arrested, Reliance withdraws RNEL merger proposal

Business Standard brings you top headlines at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Reliance, Reliance Industries

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 9:11 AM IST
Global IPO market shows signs of life even as recession fears persist
The global market for initial public offerings is showing signs of life as a rebound in the stock market has emboldened companies to test investor appetite for new listings, particularly in Asia. But a full-fledged recovery looks distant. Read more...


Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police
Wanted fugitive Amritpal Singh has been arrested from Punjab's Moga district, the Punjab Police informed in a tweet on Sunday. Amritpal has been on the run since March 18. In February, Amritpal and his supporters barged into the Ajnala police station near Amritsar, extracting an assurance that an arrested man would be released. Read more...


Musk tweets 'demographics is destiny' as Indian population surpasses China
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted "Demographics is destiny" in a reply to a tweet with a list of countries ranked according to their population. India was ranked at top of that list. According to a recent United Nations report, India is set to overtake China to become the world’s most populous country by the middle of 2023. Read more...

Reliance Industries withdraws proposal to merge subsidiary RNEL with itself
Reliance Industries (RIL) on Saturday said the company's board has withdrawn the proposal to merge subsidiary Reliance New Energy Limited (RNEL) with itself. RNEL will undertake the conglomerate's new energy/renewable energy business. Read more...


Navy, DRDO conduct maiden flight trial of interceptor ballistic missile
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy conducted their maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile on Saturday.

“The successful trial was conducted off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal… The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralize a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of nations having naval ballistic missile defence (BMD) capability,” stated a defence ministry release. Read more...




Topics : IPO Reliance Industries Punjab Government top news of the day

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 9:07 AM IST

