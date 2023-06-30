TCS will take strong action against staff over ethics breach: Chandra India’s largest information technology services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it would take strong action against employees who violate the ethical code of conduct of the company. N Chandrasekaran, chairman, TCS, responded to shareholders’ questions at the 28th annual general meeting. Read more...BRICS countries likely to induct five new members in August summit The BRICS nations may agree to induct around five new members into the grouping during its August leadership summit, to be hosted by South Africa, culminating a long-pending expansion plan. Out of the 25 countries that are keen to join the grouping, while Saudi Arabia’s entry is almost certain, other frontrunners include Indonesia, the UAE, Egypt, and Argentina. Read more...Influencers hog limelight in poll season; Rajasthan govt notifies ad rates In a first, the Rajasthan government has brought social-media influencers — those with a significant following on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter — on a par with print and electronic media for issuing advertisements to spread the message about its welfare schemes. Read more...India Inc's fundraising from overseas up 12% to $9.7 billion in H1 2023 Indian companies raising funds from foreign sources rose 12 per cent to $9.7 billion in the first half of calendar year 2023, compared with $8.6 billion raised in the same period of 2021-22. Several companies, led by Reliance Industries, raised funds from overseas, notwithstanding the changed geopolitical circumstances and rising interest rates. Read more...Audit member 'incapacitated', can't declare FY23 results: SpiceJet A key member of SpiceJet's audit committee is medically incapacitated so the airline has not been able to declare its 2022-23 (FY23) result till date, it said on Thursday. IndiGo -- the only other listed airline in India -- declared its FY23 result on May 18 this year. Read more...