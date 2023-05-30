close

Traffic diversion at Delhi Aerocity due to ongoing construction works: DIAL

Delhi Aerocity is in the vicinity of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India, Traffic

Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 7:24 PM IST
Traffic diversions will be in place at two locations near Delhi Aerocity due to ongoing construction works, according to Delhi airport operator DIAL.

Delhi Aerocity is in the vicinity of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

The diversions are being implemented after consultations with Delhi Traffic Police, DIAL said in a statement on Tuesday.

"These diversions are essential due to the ongoing construction work of the Aerocity Flyover and the widening of the stormwater drain.

"The first diversion, located at the Northern Access Road near Pullman Hotel/Andaz Hotel Turn, has already been implemented, while the second diversion is scheduled to take effect on June 1, 2023, just after the Traffic signal of Aerocity Metro towards Central Spine Road," it said.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is a subsidiary of GMR Airport Infrastructure Ltd.

Necessary signage and traffic management measures have been put in place by DIAL and Delhi Traffic Police to facilitate the smooth flow of vehicles during these diversions, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 30 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

