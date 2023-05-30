close

Maharashtra govt's new financial scheme to pay Rs 6,000 to farmers annually

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that more than ten million farmers will be benefitted from the state government's scheme

BS Web Team
Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 6:54 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government on Tuesday introduced a new financial scheme under which over ten million state farmers will be paid Rs 6,000 annually.
According to a PTI report, the scheme, Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Yojana, was approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Eknath Shinde. He spoke to the reporters after the meeting and said the amount was in addition to Rs 6,000 paid to farmers in instalments per year by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that more than ten million farmers will be benefitted from the state government's scheme. The scheme was announced by Fadnavis when he presented the state Budget for 2023-2024 in March.

The decision to implement the new scheme comes at a time when the farmers in the state await their crop damage compensation, owing to the unseasonal rains and bad weather in the state. 
According to a CNBC TV18 report, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured the farmers that each and every one of them will be compensated. He also visited multiple districts on different occasions. He met the victim farmers and assured them that the government will take care of their losses. Last month the state released a fund of Rs 177 crore to compensate the farmers for the losses they had to bear for the damaged crop.

The report also added that many farmers depend on the income from their previous crops to pay for their next harvest cycle. They are afraid that this delay in compensation is going to cost them dearly. Also, as last year's soybean damage compensation is still not provided, the farmers of the state doubt that this time the government will walk the talk.
 

First Published: May 30 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

