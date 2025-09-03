Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSF choppers rescues 45 villagers trapped in flood-hit village in Jammu

BSF choppers rescues 45 villagers trapped in flood-hit village in Jammu

Jammu, landslide, floods

After making several attempts to establish contact with the trapped civilians, the civil administration requisitioned the BSF for a helicopter to save the precious lives. | Image: Reuters

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a daring operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) pressed its helicopter to launch a high-risk rescue operation to evacuate 45 civilians, including women and children who were trapped in their flooded village in Akhnoor sector near here on Wednesday, officials said.

The rescue mission by the BSF was launched after police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams failed to shift the marooned population of Fathu Kotli village in Garkhal area owing to the continuous rise in the Chenab river, which is presently flowing several feet above its evacuation level of 42 feet, the officials said.

 

They said senior police and civil officers rushed to the scene early this morning after getting information that the flood waters had entered the village and 45 people were trapped.

After making several attempts to establish contact with the trapped civilians, the civil administration requisitioned the BSF for a helicopter to save the precious lives.

The BSF responded to the call and its helicopter made three sorties to successfully evacuate the 45 trapped civilians from the marooned village to a safer location despite continuous rainfall, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

