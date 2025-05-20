Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Attempt to derail two trains thwarted in UP's Hardoi, says police

Attempt to derail two trains thwarted in UP's Hardoi, says police

Unidentified miscreants, on Monday evening, tied wooden blocks using earthing wire to the track between Dalelnagar and Umartali stations

Rajdhani Express from New Delhi to Dibrugarh stationed at a platform

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

An attempt to derail two trains in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district was foiled by the alertness of the loco pilots, police claimed today.
 
According to a PTI report, unidentified miscreants, on Monday evening, tied wooden blocks using earthing wire to the track between Dalelnagar and Umartali stations at kilometre marker 1129/14.
 
The attempt was thwarted after a loco pilot of Rajdhani Express (20504), which was heading to Dibrugarh in Assam from Delhi, spotted the obstruction and applied emergency brake. The locopilot removed the wooden block and informed the railway officials.
 
Another attempt was made to derail a Kathgodam Express (15044) following the Rajdhani Express, however, that attempt was also foiled, the report added.
 
 
Following the incident, Superintendent Neeraj Kumar Jadaun visited the location and issued instructions. The report further stated that the incident is being investigated by the teams from the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force, and local police.
 
In a statement released, the Hardoi police said, "Information was received about a piece of wood lying on the train track (pillar number 1129/14) between Dalelnagar and Umratali railway stations at Kachhauna police station. When the information was received, GRP and local police immediately reached the spot and inspected it. On investigation, it was found that a piece of wood was tied to an iron strip. In relation to the case, the Railway Department / local police are thoroughly investigating all the points of the incident. Other necessary actions are underway."
 
In a separate incident in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, the police arrested two people for allegedly conspiring to derail a train by using a steel drum on a railway track earlier this month. The incident occurred near Aunka village, Baksha police station, The Times of India reported. However, the attempt was thwarted due to the timely response from the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The accused were arrested after they confessed to the crime, the report added.
 

Train Derailment Uttar Pradesh RPF UP Police

First Published: May 20 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

