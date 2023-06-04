close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Train tragedy: State to run special train from Bhadrak to Chennai today

As the restoration work after the horrific thee-train accident in Odisha's Balasore is underway, the State government said on Sunday that a special train will run from Bhadrak to Chennai at 1

ANI General News
The Indian Railways cancelled 116 trains on Thursday, August 25, till 9.30 am

(Representative Image)

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the restoration work after the horrific thee-train accident in Odisha's Balasore is underway, the State government said on Sunday that a special train will run from Bhadrak to Chennai at 1

According to officials, this special train is being run to facilitate the victims and other passengers who were destined to go to Chennai but got stuck in Odisha after the accident on Friday night.

The train will have stoppages at CTC, BBSR and all major places enroute. It will also have a parcel van attached to carry dead body, if required.

"A special train will start from Bhadrak at 1 pm and will run to Chennai. It will have stoppages at CTC, BBSR and all major places enroute. The train will also have a parcel van attached to carry the dead body if required," the Information and Public Relations (I & PR) department of the Odisha government said in a tweet on Sunday.

Earlier, a special train from Balasore carrying passengers affected by the horrific accident and derailment on Friday, arrived in Chennai in the wee hours of Sunday, informed officials.

Meanwhile, as per the official figures, the accident left 288 people dead and over 1000 injured.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

Deeply anguished by loss of lives in Odisha train accident: President Murmu

Odisha writes to Centre seeking release of pending food subsidy to state

Odisha NMMS Result 2023 Released on ntse.scertodisha.nic.in, details here

From waste management to multi-level parking, Ayodhya gets a civic makeover

India must build institutes for tech of future: Indian-American Google exec

Root cause of accident identified: Railway minister on Odisha train tragedy

Centre bans 14 more fixed dose combination drugs on expert recommendation

UNCLOS violation damages trust; Choke points in IOR crucial: Dy NSA Misri

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district.

Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), at South Eastern Railway, said that the restoration work is underway at the site.

"Capsized bogies have been removed...2 bogies of goods train also have been removed...work of connecting track is going on from one side...will finish the work as soon as possible," he said.

As per the Ministry of Railways, the restoration work is going in full swing and the officials are closely monitoring the restoration process at the accident site.

Manpower of over 1000 people engaged in the work. More than 7 Poclain Machines, 2 Accident Relief Trains, 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes deployed, the ministry stated.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency units were involved in rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF coordinated the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district.

As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Railways Train Accident Odisha

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon