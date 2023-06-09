close

Exchange of Rs 2,000 notes: SC refuses plea challenging RBI decision

The Supreme Court on Friday refused urgent hearing on a plea challenging the notifications enabling exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof.

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

A vacation bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal perused the report filed by the registry, and said there is no urgency in the matter.

The top court directed that the matter be placed before Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud after summer vacations.

The petitioner advocate Ashwini Upadhyay submitted that it was very unfortunate that the top court is not taking up such an important matter.

The apex court said this is a court and not a public platform and the matter has to end somewhere.

This is second time that the apex court has refused an urgent hearing on the issue.

On June 1, the top court had refused to list for urgent hearing Upadhyay's plea challenging the notifications and said it would not be taking up such pleas during the summer break.

The lawyer had earlier submitted that Rs 2,000 banknotes were being exchanged by criminals and terrorists without any requisition slip and ID proof such as Aadhaar.

