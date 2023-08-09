Tripura CM claims Rohingyas using state as corridor for passage elsewhere

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on 'Law and Order' with the top officials of the police department, directing them to make the state 'mafia-free'.

Other than a zero-tolerance policy against the mafia, the CM stressed the use of advanced technologies at all police stations across the state.

"Our main aim of the meeting was to address the issue of the drug menace in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have emphasized zero tolerance against drugs, and we are determined to work towards a drug-free Tripura," CM Saha told officials at the review meeting.

"I held a meeting with all Tripura Police officials and gathered all the details from them. Starting from Officer-in Charges to senior police officials, each and every one of them are very serious about law and order. We have a zero tolerance for drugs and those involvved in its trade. I have given some instruction in a new way and some technical parts were also discussed," said CM Saha.

The CM claimed that the Rohingyas were using Tripura as a corridor to reach other states."We had a detailed discussion on why and how Rohingyas are entering Tripura. During my visit to Unakoti district, I observed that the barbed wire fencing (on the Bangladesh border) has been destroyed due to river erosion caused by floods. I also spoke to the villagers about it."

"These gaps are being exploited not only for illegal immigration but also for cattle smuggling. We discussed these matters and emphasised the need for better communication with BSF and the police," said Saha.

Also Read Manik Saha to take oath as Tripura CM in presence of PM Narendra Modi today Manik Saha sworn-in for second term as Tripura CM in presence of PM Modi BJP will come to power in West Bengal, claims Tripura CM Manik Saha LIVE: Manik Saha sworn in as Tripura CM for second consecutive term BJP-IPFT alliance will rule Tripura for next 40-50 years: CM Manik Saha 76th I-Day to be celebrated by saluting soil and worshipping heroes: UP CM Fabricated attempts to malign image of Assam Rifles: Army's Spear Corps Unions to hold rally in Delhi on Aug 10 to restore Old Pension Scheme Respite for farmers hit by hailstorm and heavy rainfall in Rajasthan Chhattisgarh: Farm loan disbursement goal nears 100% in election year

During the meeting, the chief minister also held discussions on traffic system and also took note of the problems faced by women personnel during talks with the officers-in-charge of women's police stations.

He informed further that discussions were also held on using advanced technologies in every police station.

"We are also using drone technology to trace cannabis plantations in a bid to destroy them," the chief minister said, adding that he also directed all the OCs to work with a pro-people approach.

"I feel proud that policing system in Tripura is really good. The crime rate has drastically declined and the law and order situation has improved significantly", he added.

"The word 'Mafia' should be erased from the face of Tripura. No mafia can stay in Tripura. Those involved in criminal activities, including extortion and syndicates, should be identified and immediate action should be taken against them. Police will also act against such illegal activities under our zero-tolerance policy. There will be no interference in police work," the chief minister added.

Director General of Police, Amitabha Ranjan, ADG (Law and Order) Saurabh Tripathi, DIG Ipper Manchak, IG GK Rao, all Superintendents of Police, Sub-divisional Police Officers, officers-in charges of different police stations, and others were present in the meeting.