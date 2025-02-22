Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Tripura has started using AI to identify tax evaders, says CM Manik Saha

Tripura has started using AI to identify tax evaders, says CM Manik Saha

While addressing GST 'Jaagrookta Abhiyan' at Prajna Bhavan, the chief minister said the tax collection plays a key role in accelerating development in the northeastern state

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said the state has been using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify tax evaders and will take action against them.

While addressing GST 'Jaagrookta Abhiyan' at Prajna Bhavan, the chief minister said the tax collection plays a key role in accelerating development in the northeastern state.

"Of the state's annual budget of Rs 27,800 crore in the 2024-25 financial year, its own revenue stands at Rs 3,700 crore. Only Rs 10,000 crore remained after meeting the non-plan expenditure- salary, pension, loan and interest of loan. The state needs to pay 25 per cent of its own revenue (Rs 3,700 crore) to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and 10 per cent to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)," he said.

 

Emphasising on more tax collection by preventing evasion, the chief minister said the development depends on the tax collection.

"If there is more tax, there will be more development. The government is taking all possible steps to collect taxes to ensure the building of more infrastructure. There have been instances of tax evasion through fake input tax credits and misuse of GST Analytics & Intelligence Network (GAIN). The tax department has introduced Artificial Intelligence to prevent misuse of the existing system," he said.

The chief minister also urged the people to pay GST as they are "partners" of the state's growth momentum.

"Those who skip GST should be brought into the ambit because the fund is required to accelerate development and infrastructure building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to see India become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. It will not be possible if we fail to make each state developed by 2047," he said.

Saha also said the taxation system has been integrated after the introduction of the GST, and the department has started using AI-enabled analytics tools to identify tax evasion to take necessary steps.

"The tax evaders will have to face the law if they continue with their old practice as the system has already been strengthened," he stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

