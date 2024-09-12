Trumpeted 100-day agenda, but after 95 days, govt 'vacillating': Kharge

Business Standard
The fresh expose of the 'Modi-Adani mega scam' and the acts of omission and commission by the SEBI chairperson cannot be buried under the rug anymore, he said

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that he had "loudly trumpeted" a 100-day agenda before the polls but the country is "suffering the terrible consequences" of his "inactions" in 95 days of his coalition government.

Kharge also said that while 95 days are over, his coalition government is "vacillating".
 
"Narendra Modi ji, even before the elections, you had loudly trumpeted the 100-day agenda. 95 days are over, your coalition government is vacillating," Kharge said in a post on X.
 
"Let's do a little recap -- Your government brought an anti-people Budget to break the backbone of the poor and middle class. Terrorist attacks took place in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Jammu, where many bravehearts of the Indian Army were martyred," the Congress chief said.
 
 
"It has been 16 months, Manipur is burning and Pradhan Mantri ji, you have no time to even look at the state," Kharge said.
The fresh expose of the "Modi-Adani mega scam" and the acts of omission and commission by the SEBI chairperson cannot be buried under the rug anymore, he said.
 

"Whether it is the NEET paper leak scam or the stampede scenes proving massive unemployment, the Modi Govt has betrayed the youth, everyday," the Congress president said.
 
Be it the statue of revered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra, the roof of the airports, the new Parliament or Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya, expressways, bridges, roads, tunnels, whatever you have claimed to have built, they all had flaws, Kharge said.
 
"Railway security has been in serious peril. Cities are flooded and states have not been provided adequate relief. Credit to the people and the INDIA parties, you had to hand over the Waqf Bill to JPC, forced to take a 'U' turn in the UPS and support the Constitution on Lateral Entry," the Congress president said.
 
"No one knows what your agenda for 100 days was. But in 95 days, the country is suffering the terrible consequences of your inactions!" Kharge said. PTIK

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

