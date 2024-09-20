Two Bangladeshi infiltrators pushed back by Assam Police: CM Himanta

Sarma had said earlier that the illegal immigrants were using Assam as a passage to reach the southern cities to work in the textile industry | (Photo: PTI)

Assam Police on Friday pushed back two Bangladeshis who attempted to cross the international border at Karimganj district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He said on Thursday also Assam Police pushed back four Bangladeshis who attempted to cross the border in Karimganj district. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "In line with our zero-tolerance policy toward illegal infiltration, earlier today @assampolice successfully pushed back the following Bangladeshi nationals who attempted to cross the International Border at Karimganj," Sarma posted on X on Friday. The two illegal immigrants were identified as Dilara Begum and Shoel Hawladar, he said.

In another post on the micro-blogging site on Thursday evening, Sarma had said four Bangladeshi nationals were pushed back.

"Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice identified four Bangladeshi nationals near the border in Karimganj," he said.

They were identified as Romida Begum, Abdul Elahi, Marijna Begum and Abdul Sukkur.

"They were immediately sent back across the border to Bangladesh. Good job Team!," Sarma added.

More than 25 Bangladeshis have been pushed back this month, while around 50 were sent back till August-end since the beginning of political unrest in the neighbouring country, as per information shared by the chief minister on X.

Sarma had said earlier that the illegal immigrants were using Assam as a passage to reach the southern cities to work in the textile industry.

BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885 km long Indo-Bangladesh border in the North East following the political turmoil in Bangladesh.

Director General of Police, Assam, GP Singh had said that the state police force is also maintaining a high alert along the international border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally.