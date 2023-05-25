close

Nation will boycott Congress: Dhami on skipping Parliament inauguration

After the opposition parties announced that they would refrain from attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said

Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 12:14 PM IST
After the opposition parties announced that they would refrain from attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that in times to come the nation will boycott Congress and its allies.

"In the upcoming time the nation will boycott Congress and its allies," said Dhami while talking to ANI.

A total of 20 opposition parties, including the Congress have announced a boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building. They have said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to inaugurate the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Uttarakhand's Vande Bharat Express.

"I thank PM for Vande Bharat Express. All the devotees and tourists coming to the state will be benefited from this," added Dhami ahead of the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express.

PM Modi will flag off the indigenously built Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi via video conferencing, equipped with advanced safety features including the Kavach technology, stated an official release.

This will be the first Vande Bharat to be introduced in Uttarakhand. With world-class amenities, it will herald a new era of comfortable travel experiences, especially for tourists travelling to the state, read Prime Minister's Office press release.

With this, the state will have its entire rail route 100 per cent electrified. Trains run by electric traction on the electrified sections will result in an increase in the speed of trains and enhance haulage capacity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 25 2023 | 12:14 PM IST

