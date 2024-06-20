'UGC-NET paper leaked on dark net': Education minister on exam row





We are committed towards conducting… The government is going to constitute a high level committee. The high level committee will be expected to make recommendations to further improve #NTA 's structure, its functioning, examination process, transparency and data security protocolsWe are committed towards conducting… pic.twitter.com/VykUEvQ8rx June 20, 2024

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Thursday, said during a press briefing that the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) examination paper was leaked on dark net, leading to its cancellation.“Soon after it was clear that the UGC-NET question paper on Dark Net matches the original question paper of UGC-NET, we decided to cancel the examination,” he said. "We take responsibility, have to rectify system," he added.He announced the formation of a high level committee which will look into the matter and will also look into the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA). "We are forming high-level committee. Students' interest our top priority, forming high-level committee. Recommendations will be expected from the high-level committee to further improve NTA, its structure, functioning, examination process, transparency and data security protocol..."Education ministry came under scanner for the cancellation of UGC NET and has been facing criticism for the NEET issue."Some irregularities have come to the notice of the government. We take responsibility for it. I would like to request the students very politely not to believe in rumours," he said.On the NEET UG 2024 paper leak issue, the Pradhan said that the ministry has been in regular contact with the Bihar Police. The minister admitted that the enquiry conducted so far gives evidence of errors in some regions. He assured students that the government is committed to safeguarding interest of students and everyone involved in the security breach will be punished. "Let us have faith in our systems; no irregularities or malpractices will be tolerated by govt," education minister said.He also urged students to not politicise the NET issue. "Errors in NEET examination limited to specific region. One isolated incident (Bihar paper leak) should not affect lakhs of students who took the exam sincerely," he said.