Ujjwala beneficiaries to get LPG cylinders at Rs 450 from Jan 1: Raj CM

Sharma addressed the programme in Tonk and said that the cylinder will be given at Rs 450 and the subsidy will be borne by the state government

Ujjwala

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

Fulfilling the BJP's poll promise, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday announced that the state government will provide LPG cylinders at Rs 450 to the beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme from January 1.
Currently, the Ujjwala beneficiaries are getting the domestic gas cylinders at Rs 500 in the state.
The chief minister made the announcement in a public programme in Tonk.
Later, in a post on X, Sharma said, "Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's all-inclusive mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', Rajasthan Government, dedicated to good governance, has made a historic decision to provide gas cylinder at Rs 450 to every BPL and Ujjwala scheme beneficiary family of the state,"

"Modi ji's guarantee means the guarantee that will be fulfilled," he said.
Earlier, Sharma addressed the programme in Tonk and said that the cylinder will be given at Rs 450 and the subsidy will be borne by the state government.
The amount will be directly transferred to the bank account of the beneficiary, he said.
"We are committed to serve the people of Rajasthan on the basis of our manifesto," he said.
Sharma also said that women safety is the priority of the state government and also warned goons to stop committing crimes under the BJP rule.
The CM further said that the scams of the previous Congress government, including paper leak cases, will be probed.
The state government has already formed an SIT to investigate paper leak cases and also constituted an Anti-Gangster Task Force headed by an ADG rank official.

Topics : Ujjwala Yojana Rajasthan government Bhajanlal Sharma LPG subsidies

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

