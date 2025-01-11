Business Standard

Saturday, January 11, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Under-construction building collapses in Kannauj station, several trapped

Under-construction building collapses in Kannauj station, several trapped

Initial visuals from the site showed scenes of chaos and confusion with crowds, clouds of dust and broken beams as people tried to rescue those who had been trapped

house collapsed, New Delhi house collapsed

Six workers have been rescued and rushed to hospital. | Representative Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kannauj (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An under-construction building at the Kannauj railway station collapsed on Saturday afternoon, trapping around two dozen workers under the rubble, a senior official said.
 
Six workers have been rescued and rushed to hospital.
 
Initial visuals from the site showed scenes of chaos and confusion with crowds, clouds of dust and broken beams as people tried to rescue those who had been trapped.
 
"According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the under-construction shuttering of the roof collapsed," said District Magistrate (DM) Shubhrant Kumar Shukl.
 
"Our first priority is to rescue the workers who are trapped. We are using all resources at our disposal for the rescue efforts," Shukl, who had rushed to the spot along with other senior officials to oversee the rescue operation, added.
 

Also Read

building collapse, Bengaluru building collapse

Mohali building collapse: NDRF rescue ops enter 2nd day, two dead

building collapse, Bengaluru building collapse

Bengaluru building collapse: 1 more body recovered; death toll climbs to 9

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia in Bengaluru building collapse

PM Modi

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh in Bengaluru building collapse

Building collapse

Portion of MHADA residential building collapses in Mumbai; no injuries

 
Roof shuttering is a temporary structure that supports concrete while it sets.
 
A shaken Mahesh Kumar, among those at the site, recalled his narrow escape.
 
"As soon as the concrete was poured over the shuttering, it suddenly collapsed. Everyone on it fell. I was standing at the edge and managed to escape," he said.
 
Taking cognisance of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure safe recovery of those trapped inside and their proper medical treatment.
 
State Relief Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami is in touch with the Kannauj district administration for all possible help in relief work, state government officials said.
 
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed at the site where frantic efforts are underway to rescue the workers. Ambulances have been kept on standby to provide first aid and take the injured to hospital.
 
The emergency ward at the district hospital is on alert and doctors have been put on standby, officials said.

More From This Section

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM, Ajay Kumar Bhalla

LIVE news: Manipur Guv discusses state's situation with CRPF

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC refuses to grant bail to alleged ISIS associate in terror case

Allu Arjun

Court relaxes Allu Arjun's bail conditions, allows him to travel abroad

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gajendra, Shekhawat

Everyone should act in combating global warming: Union minister Shekhawat

People fly kites on the eve of Makar Sakranti festival, in Mumbai

143 flyers from 47 nations participate in International Kite Festival

Topics : Building Collapse Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon