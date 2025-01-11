Business Standard

Saturday, January 11, 2025 | 06:41 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi HC refuses to grant bail to alleged ISIS associate in terror case

Delhi HC refuses to grant bail to alleged ISIS associate in terror case

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma dismissed the bail plea by Md Heydaitullah, who allegedly used Telegram groups to propagate the ideology of the terrorist group in India

Delhi High Court

Dismissing the plea, the court said the bar on grant of bail under the UAPA was clearly applicable in the case. | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant bail to an alleged member of ISIS in a terror case by NIA over radicalisation of youths using cyber space.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma dismissed the bail plea by Md Heydaitullah, who allegedly used Telegram groups to propagate the ideology of the terrorist group in India and recruit other persons.

The accused challenged a trial court order declining any relief on the ground that mere association or support to a terrorist organisation would not constitute an offence under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The court rejected the contention, and said Heydaitullah, a qualified MBA graduate working at an IT company in Gurugram, was not a "passive" supporter as material showed that he advocated "Jihad in order to establish Khilafat" even through violent means.

 

"The Appellant admittedly in 2018 had taken an oath (Bayath) in the name of Abu Bakr al Baghdadi and Abu al-Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi. Abu Bakr al Baghdadi is admittedly a well-known leader of ISIS and as per the chargesheet had declared formation of 'caliphate' in June 2014," said the court in a judgement passed on January 10.

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi HC reschedules hearing against AAP's Rs 2100 monthly scheme for women

Umar Khalid

Speeches of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel created fear: Delhi police to HC

telecom

Delhi HC sets aside CIC order asking Trai to demand service provider info

Delhi riots

Ruthless intensity behind Feb 2020 riots: Delhi Police opposes bail pleas

Delhi High Court

'No reason to interfere...' Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging CAT result

"ISIS had been declared to be a terrorist organisation and judicial notice can be taken of the fact that the world at large knows about the activities of ISIS.. Appellant is an educated person and was well aware of the nature of activities of ISIS," it added.

Dismissing the plea, the court said the bar on grant of bail under the UAPA was clearly applicable in the case.

Following an FIR registered in 2021, the National Investigation Agency arrested the accused on October 22, 2022.

The prosecution alleged that he disseminated the ISIS ideology through the cyber space and spread hatred against the Government of India by promoting enmity against Hindus on social media.

It was further alleged that he had transferred funds for the cause of ISIS from his bank account and various materials, including the oath of allegiance, methods for preparation of explosive material, etc were recovered from him during the investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Allu Arjun

Court relaxes Allu Arjun's bail conditions, allows him to travel abroad

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gajendra, Shekhawat

Everyone should act in combating global warming: Union minister Shekhawat

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

LIVE: Court sentences President-elect Donald Trump to an unconditional discharge in hush money case

People fly kites on the eve of Makar Sakranti festival, in Mumbai

143 flyers from 47 nations participate in International Kite Festival

P Jayachandran

Legendary singer P Jayachandran laid to rest with full state honours

Topics : Delhi High Court ISIS terrorists ISIS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon