ChatGPT-powered AI Professor joins Amity University for online education

Amity University Online, a university authorised by UGC to offer online degree programmes, on Monday announced the launch of Professor AMI -- India's first AI Professor in online higher education

IANS New Delhi
Artificial intelligence, AI, machine learning

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Amity University Online, a university authorised by UGC (University Grants Commission) to offer online degree programmes, on Monday announced the launch of Professor AMI -- India's first AI Professor in online higher education.

Powered by ChatGPT-4 and Open AI-driven technology, Professor AMI is designed to enable a new-age personalised learning experience for every student of Amity Online based on their strengths, areas of improvement, and learning styles.

"Professor AMI will facilitate a focused, on-demand, and real-time learning experience. When it comes to online learning, personalisation is the key. We believe that each learner is unique and has different learning needs, and Prof. AMI will be attuned to these diverse requirements," Ajit Chauhan, Chairman, Amity University Online, said in a statement.

According to the University, the virtual Professor offers a gamut of use cases.

It can deliver recorded video lectures and is programmed to respond to most Academic and Learning Management System related queries. It also offers 24/7 chat assistance to students.

The launch of Professor AMI is a step by Amity to solve the accessibility, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness concerns of higher education through online degree programs.

Professor AMI benefits all stakeholders from university to learner by improving student satisfaction, better learning outcomes, increased completion rates and improving efficiencies.

First Published: May 08 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

