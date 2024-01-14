Ayodhya pins hopes on 'Pran Pratishtha' for quantum leap in tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the rituals associated with the ceremonial enthroning of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple on January 22 | File image

As people across the country and the world await the opening of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya in just over a week, the city is setting its hopes of a quantum leap in its tourism prospects on the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the rituals associated with the ceremonial enthroning of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple on January 22.

The city, which has decked up to welcome top dignitaries and visitors from across the country and overseas, is counting on the mega event to help harness its tourism potential.

In an exclusive chat with ANI on Friday, Ayodhya's Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal detailed the ongoing hectic preparations ahead of the much-awaited 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

"We have increased the manpower of the municipal corporation to further speed up the preparatory work ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. Ensuring the cleanliness of the city, which is the birthplace of Shri Ram, is of paramount importance and we are dedicating a significant workforce to this task. We have also increased the number of toilets and other public amenities," Dayal told ANI on Friday.

"We are expecting to receive a large number of visitors ahead of the ceremony. In anticipation of a rush close to the opening of the temple, we have developed parking facilities for the city. Multi-level parking facilities are ready to receive vehicles. Dormitories and food courts have also been developed near the venue where the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will take place," he added.

Expanding further on the dormitories, Divisional Commissioner Dayal said, "The devotees are guaranteed a pleasant experience as they arrive in the city. We made the arrangements keeping in mind all their requirements. Expecting huge turnouts of devotees as January 22 nears, we have started making separate arrangements for about 25-30,000 people to stay. The tourism corporation is giving special attention to this aspect."

The divisional commissioner said he was hopeful that Ayodhya would witness a noticeable upturn in tourism in the coming days.

"My own assessment is that as the face of Ayodhya changes through the ongoing makeover so, too, would the city's tourism prospects in the coming days. The whole world is setting its focus on Ayodhya. Huge tents are being pitched across the city alongside highways, where arrangements will be made for people to stay," Dayal said.

"Several hotels are also coming up across the city. Though Ayodhya is still a small and developing city, the day is not far when it will take the shape of a metropolis," he added.

Giving an insight into the township development plans, Dayal said, "We are also focusing on the neighbouring districts to ensure a holistic development of the city. We are working on an industry-driven development. However, tourism remains the economic backbone of Ayodhya and will be at the heart of our plans. The growth of this city will be fast-paced."

As per temple officials, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be held for seven days starting on January 16.

VVIPs and top dignitaries from diverse fields and occupations receiving invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the grand event on January 22,

The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour all attendees and will present them with a range of gifts that include 'Ram Raj.' As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'Prasad' (ceremonial offering) to the guests.

More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees.

According to a Trust member, the revered Ram Raj soil excavated from the temple will be presented to the guests, serving as a cherished memento.

This sacred gift could be poured into earthen pots or used in one's front or backyards, adding divine grace to their households.

Even those unable to attend the Pran Pratishtha programme may receive this meaningful gift in future, according to officials.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the 'Pran Prathistha' of Shri Ram Lalla on January 22.