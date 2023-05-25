close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UP becomes sangam of sportspersons: PM Modi at Khelo India Games event

Uttar Pradesh has become a 'sangam' of sportspersons from across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday after inaugurating the Khelo India University Games.

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 10:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh has become a 'sangam' of sportspersons from across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday after inaugurating the Khelo India University Games.

Addressing the inaugural event virtually, Modi said the Commonwealth Games scam demonstrated the approach of the previous government towards sports.

The scam had surfaced during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA II government in 2010.

"Earlier no attention was paid to the development of sports. It was considered that sports is a means only to spend spare time. But today, I am happy that the perception of society and parents has changed in the country," the prime minister said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur were among those present at the event.

This year, the Khelo India University Games are being held from May 25 to June 3 in Uttar Pradesh. Over 4,750 athletes from more than 200 universities will be competing in 21 sports. The competitions will be organised in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Also Read

UP govt likely to table supplementary Budget in today's Assembly session

'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, after MP

Uttar Pradesh Ministers to hold roadshows in 7 cities for upcoming GIS

Uttar Pradesh legislature's budget session to commence from February 20

UP govt presents Rs 7 trn Budget for FY24 including various new schemes

India, EU should use trade council for stable green energy supplies: Frans

J&K admin preserving Dogra dynasty's kings' heritage through digitisation

Around 25 parties expected to join new Parliament building inauguration

Morning havan, multi-religion prayer to precede Parliament inauguration

Haryana will align with central rules to enhance 5G infra: Chief secretary

The university games are part of various schemes launched by the government to support budding sportspersons and efforts have been put in to strengthen the sports ecosystem in the country.

The mascot of the games is named 'Jitu', which represents Swamp Deer (Barasingha) - the state animal of Uttar Pradesh. The closing ceremony of the games will be held in Varanasi on June 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttar Pradesh India Prime Minister

First Published: May 25 2023 | 10:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nvidia Corp's blowout forecast sparks almost $260 billion AI rally

Nvidia
1 min read

J&K admin preserving Dogra dynasty's kings' heritage through digitisation

J&K admin preserving Dogra dynasty's kings' heritage through digitisation
2 min read

Haryana will align with central rules to enhance 5G infra: Chief secretary

5g, telecom, 5g internet, 5G
2 min read

Debt ceiling talks teeter on brink, as lawmakers leave town without a deal

Photo: Unsplash/David Cohen
6 min read

Water level in reservoirs less than last year: Central Water Commission

Water bodies
5 min read

Most Popular

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

New Parliament Building
3 min read

LIVE: 2 more India-born cheetah cubs die at Kuno National Park, say sources

Cheetah
3 min read

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Investment in start-ups from 21 nations will be exempt from angel tax

tax
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon