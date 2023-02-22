JUST IN
Govt approves extension of mandatory jute packaging norms: Report
UP govt presents Rs 7 trn Budget for FY24 including various new schemes
Handing over of Haifa Port to Adani, a reflection of trust: Israeli Envoy
Centre sets up panel to protect wheat as farms gear up for heat wave
Centre pulls up Amazon, Byju's for unfair consumer practices: Report
Fintechs see UPI-PayNow linkage as foundation for a global network
Post-pandemic job recovery for Indian women slower than men: Report
Sticky inflation to nudge RBI to hike interest rates once more: Poll
Visa issue priority, people-to-people ties bedrock of India-US relations
India guards wheat crop after extreme heat scorched fields last year
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Handing over of Haifa Port to Adani, a reflection of trust: Israeli Envoy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

UP govt presents Rs 7 trn Budget for FY24 including various new schemes

The total receipt is estimated at Rs 6,83,292.74 crore, which includes revenue receipts of Rs 5,70,865.66 crore and capital receipts of Rs 11,247.08 crore, UP Finance Minister Suresh Kumar said

Topics
Uttar Pradesh budget | Uttar Pradesh government | State Budgets

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

UP CM Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday presented a Rs 6,90,242.43 crore Budget, including new schemes worth Rs 32,721.96 crore, for the financial year 2023-24.

The total receipt is estimated at Rs 6,83,292.74 crore, which includes revenue receipts of Rs 5,70,865.66 crore and capital receipts of Rs 11,247.08 crore, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said.

The share of tax revenue in revenue receipts is Rs 44,58,71.59 crore, including its own tax revenue of Rs 2,62,634 crore and the state's share in central taxes of Rs 1,83,237.59 crore.

Its total expenditure is projected at Rs 6,90,242.43 crore. Out of this Rs 5,02,354.01 crore is spent on the Revenue Account and Rs 1,87,888.42 crore is spent on Capital Account.

After deducting the total expenditure from the receipts of the Consolidated Fund, a deficit of Rs 6,949.69 crore is estimated.

Net receipts of Rs 5,500 crore are estimated from Public Accounts, Khanna said.

The net result of all transactions is estimated to be minus (-) Rs 1,449.69 crore.

Taking into account the opening balance of Rs 37,407.11 crore, the closing balance is estimated at Rs 35,957.42 crore.

The revenue saving is projected at Rs 68,511.65 crore, the minister said.

The fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 84,883.16 crore, which is 3.48 per cent of the estimated Gross State Domestic Product.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh budget

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 14:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.