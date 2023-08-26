Upcoming Manipur assembly session just an eyewash, says Congress

Former Manipur chief minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Saturday said the upcoming assembly session on August 29 is just an eyewash and not in public interest.

Speaking to reporters at the Congress Bhavan here, Okram said, "I attended the meeting of the business advisory committee (BAC) today (Saturday) and learnt that the session will be just for a day. Since it is a constitutional obligation to hold a session before September 2, Tuesday's session has been called."



"The agenda is going to be obituary references," Okram said, adding, "In my experience, on a day when obituary references are taken up, no other business is discussed."



Members of the BAC held a meeting to discuss the time allocation of business for the one-day session.

"As a member of the committee, I suggested that the session be held at least for five days to discuss the unprecedented situation in the state. The opposition has just four or five members. We are not here to criticise the government, but discuss issues of public interest," Okram added.

"The one-day session by the government is to avoid a constitutional crisis, Okram said, adding, "Having a session for a day is not in public interest.

