Vijayakanth will live forever in people's hearts, says Rajinikanth

Thousands of people, fans, celebrities and politicians thronged the Island Grounds near the Marina beach here on Friday to pay homage to actor-turned politician Vijayakanth

I support One Nation One Election. This will save money and time: Rajinikanth in Chennai. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

Thousands of people, fans, celebrities and politicians thronged the Island Grounds near the Marina beach here on Friday to pay homage to actor-turned politician Vijayakanth.
Top actor Rajinikanth, who rushed here from Kanyakumari district to pay his last respects, laid a garland on the decorated casket and almost cried when he recounted two incidents that showed Vijayakanth's values and the importance he attached to friendship and supporting colleagues.
Rajinikanth said that though crores of men and women live and die in this world, it is only a few like Vijayakanth and people of his ilk live forever in the hearts of people.
Expressing anguish, he said though Vijayakanth used to get angry, but selfishness had never been the reason behind it. "The monicker captain is very appropriate for Vijayakanth," he told reporters, praising the departed actor.
Starting from December 28 morning, thousands of people visited Vijayakanth's residence and later the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) headquarters at Koyambedu here and paid their homage.
Crowds spilled on to the nearby flyover and even at midnight there were still thousands waiting to bid adieu to Vijayakanth.
The Who's Who of Tamil Nadu, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin paid their last respects.
Since the crowd became unmanageable, authorities made swift arrangements and the venue was shifted to the sprawling Island Grounds owned by the government and from December 29 morning, people gathered there to pay homage.
Chief Minister Stalin has announced a state funeral and arrangements are in place to conduct it at the DMDK office premises, where Vijayakanth will be laid to rest with full government honours.
Vijayakanth, who had been ill for about five years, passed away on Thursday morning after battling against pneumonia. He founded the DMDK in 2005 and has been a successful action hero for about three decades, since the 1980s.

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

