Manish Sisodia couldn't meet ailing wife as her condition deteriorated

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently under judicial custody in connection to the Excise Policy scam case, could not meet his ailing wife at their residence on Saturday as her condition deteriorated and had to be taken to the LNJP Hospital.

The Delhi High Court had granted Sisodia permission to meet his wife from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Sisodia reached his house at around 10 a.m. He did not speak to the media as per the court's direction and went straight inside the residence.

But, Seema Sisodia was already taken to the hospital, before the arrival of her husband.

Sisodia had moved an interim bail plea through his counsel in both the CBI and ED cases, citing his wife's medical condition as grounds for bail.

The ED and the CBI have both filed charge sheets against Sisodia in the scam case.

Also Read Hospitals across India hold mock drills to verify Covid readiness Delhi CM Kejriwal visits Manish Sisodia's ailing wife in hospital Delhi hospitals to conduct mock drills today to check Covid readiness Remain cautious, focus should be on clinical cases: Experts on Covid surge CBI books Manish Sisodia in case connected to Delhi govt's Feedback Unit Balasore train accident: 261 dead, 900+ injured as rescue ops conclude Despite Kavach, record budget push, train accidents rose by 37% in FY23 Odisha tragedy: Safety should always be priority in rail network, says Cong Toll in Odisha triple train crash rises to 261, rescue operations complete Rajnath Singh to hold bilateral talks with US, German counterparts

The court has taken cognizance of the charge sheet filed against Sisodia.

Earlier, the court had dismissed Sisodia's bail plea.

--IANS

atk/ksk/