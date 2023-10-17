The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement claiming that if the Congress retains power in Rajasthan, they will also come to power at the Centre in 2024. While speaking with news agency ANI, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo dismissed Kharge's assertion as baseless and an attempt at damage control before the upcoming state elections.

Deo stated, "It's very difficult to imagine on what basis Mallikarjun Kharge is making such a claim that if they win Rajasthan, they will sweep India. This is his own political science thought because no other political pundit can predict that if you win a state, you can sweep the country."

He expressed confidence that the BJP would win the Assembly elections in all five states, indicating that Kharge's claims were unfounded and an attempt to instill false hope within the Congress party.

"Kharge probably smells some kind of hope in Rajasthan that's why he is making such claims. He is trying to do damage control before the actual results are published," Deo stated.

Regarding Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's statement suggesting Kharge or Rahul Gandhi as potential Prime Ministerial candidates if the opposition alliance wins in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Deo suggested that Tharoor's remarks were an attempt to settle political scores. He implied that Tharoor's comments reflected internal dynamics within the Congress party, indicating a lack of scope for competitors within the party's dynastic politics.

"By trying to project Kharge as a competitor to Rahul Gandhi, probably Tharoor is getting back at Kharge because the Gandhi family doesn't tolerate competitors. They will never tolerate someone with greater experience", he added.

BJP has already announced 41 candidates for Rajasthan, where state Assembly polls will be held on November 25. There are 200 seats up for elections, and a party must win 101 to form government in the state. Congress won the last state Assembly polls in 2018, forming the state government with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Congress is yet to announce its candidate list for Rajasthan.

