We want to celebrate 'yuva shakti': PM hails creators award initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the initiative of national creators award, saying it was a great opportunity for the creator community, putting the spotlight on the extraordinary talent across India.

Modi tagged a 'MyGovIndia' post on India's National Creators Award urging people to nominate themselves across 20 plus categories.

"A great opportunity for our creator community, putting the spotlight on the extraordinary talent across India. Whether they are innovating, inspiring, or igniting change, we want to celebrate our Yuva Shakti," Modi said.

"Step up, take part and let the nation cheer for the talented creators!" he said.

The citizen engagement platform of the government 'MyGovIndia' said, in a post on X, "That's it. The secret is out. Are you familiar with the National Film Awards? Think of an award that grand, except now, we're awarding Digital Creators!"



"Presenting to you, for the very first time, India's NATIONAL CREATORS AWARD. Nominate yourself or your favourite creator across 20+ categories TODAY! Nominations are open," the post said.

Official sources had earlier said the first-of-its-kind awards will be targeted at "Gen Z", a reference to the young generation hooked to the internet and social media, and will be given in nearly 20 categories.

Social media influencers, such as those on YouTube and Instagram, will be in contention for the awards as well, the sources had said.