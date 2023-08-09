Confirmation

Website on Hinduism receives message threatening bomb blast in India

A case has been registered at Alankar police station here under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the person, M A Mokheem

Representative Image

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 12:45 PM IST
A website dedicated to facts about Hinduism, run by man from Pune in Maharashtra, has received a comment from a person issuing threats about a bomb blast in India and to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said on Wednesday.
A case has been registered at Alankar police station here under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the person, M A Mokheem, who allegedly posted the comment on the website on August 6, they said, adding a probe was on into the case.
Pune district resident Rahul Dudhane runs the website pertaining to facts about Hinduism, the police said.
On August 6, Dudhane went to a private hospital here for his son's treatment, a police official said.
According to the official, while checking his website, Dudhane came across a comment on it by M A Mokheem that said: "I will plan serious bomb blast in India. I will be funding terrorist organizations....I will destroy the Hindu religion. I will kill Narendra Modi also".
Dudhane then called the police control room and informed them about the comment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhail Sharma (Zone III) said it was an open comment on the website.
"We have already registered a case and we are investigating. The IP address looks to be from out of India and we are looking into it," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 12:45 PM IST

