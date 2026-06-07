Sunday, June 07, 2026 | 09:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / West Bengal to become 36th state/UT to implement AB-PMJAY scheme

West Bengal to become 36th state/UT to implement AB-PMJAY scheme

West Bengal is set to join Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, extending health coverage benefits and strengthening access to affordable healthcare for eligible residents

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

The MoU signing ceremony will be presided over by Union Health Minister J P Nadda, in the presence of the West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2026 | 9:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Marking a major milestone in India's journey towards universal health coverage, the West Bengal government is set to join the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the publicly funded health assurance scheme, on Monday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the AB PM-JAY scheme in the state will be signed between the National Health Authority (NHA), under the aegis of the Union Health Ministry and West Bengal's Department of Health and Family Welfare at Vigyan Bhawan, an official statement said  With the signing of the MoU, West Bengal will become the 36th state/Union Territory in the country to implement AB PM-JAY.

 

The MoU signing ceremony will be presided over by Union Health Minister J P Nadda, in the presence of the West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is a centrally sponsored scheme that provides health cover of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to eligible beneficiaries.

In the scheme, the cost is shared between the Centre and States/Union Territories based on specific geographic and administrative categories. In general states, the cost is shared in the ratio 60:40 between the Centre and the state government, while in North-Eastern and Himalayan States the ratio is 90:10.

Also Read

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

After mayor's exit, Bengal govt asks why KMC board should not be dissolved

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bengal rail projects stalled by TMC will now accelerate: Vaishnaw

bangladesh border

Bengal's political shift creates an opening for eastern integrationpremium

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Centre's ₹19k crore Bengal maritime plan expected to generate 62k jobspremium

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata's post-poll crisis: Can she contain the rebellion within TMC?

Since its launch in 2018, the scheme has emerged as a cornerstone of India's healthcare transformation, reducing out-of-pocket expenditure and improving access to quality treatment through a vast network of empanelled public and private hospitals, the statement said.

The implementation of AB PM-JAY in West Bengal is expected to extend financial protection against catastrophic health expenditure to millions of eligible beneficiaries in the state while enabling seamless portability of healthcare benefits across the country.

It will also strengthen the state's healthcare ecosystem by enhancing access to quality and affordable healthcare services, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED approaches court seeking SFIO documents in CMRL money laundering case

College students, students

Gujarat govt expands skill training for youth, introduces 'new-age' courses

Abhijeet Dipke, protest, CJP, cockroach janta part

Our agitation will continue until education minister resigns: CJP founder

school, Class, Students

Tamil Nadu govt mandates physical education for students in classes 6 to 12

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

TNPDCL gives simultaneous promotion to 300 engineers in landmark move

Topics : Suvendu Adhikari Ayushman Bharat West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2026 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekWho is Neelkanth MishraGold and Silver Rate TodaySelf-Improving AIBrent Crude Oil Price ForecastIsrael Lebanon CeasefireFuel Export NewsCrude Oil Outlook