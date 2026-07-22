What have students done wrong to have guns aimed at them?: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday questioned the use of armed security personnel against protesting students, asking what they had done to warrant such a response.

Addressing reporters at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi, Gandhi said, "What have the (protesting) students done wrong to have security personnel aiming guns at them? They are not committing any crime. They are just asking for a fair education system that works, and we don't have it."

Gandhi arrived at the press conference wearing a black belt across his shoulder.

He alleged that India's education system had deteriorated over the years.

"Our students go through unlimited stress. And then, at the last minute, they are told the paper has leaked," Gandhi said.

"There is a deep problem. Our education system, which was known to be one of the best in the world, is now rigged," he said.

Giving what he described as "superficial proof", Gandhi said, "We don't know the exact number. But 152 paper leaks have taken place in the last decade, approximately one a month."

"75 million students and families have been affected by this (paper leak incidents). And there have been zero convictions. Somebody or a group of people are destroying our education system, and our government is doing absolutely nothing about this," the LoP in the Lok Sabha said.

"This is why students are protesting," he added.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day following disruptions. Gandhi was scheduled to speak in the House on Wednesday.

"After collecting all the taxes, the government spends about ₹1.4 trillion on the education budget. At the same time, ₹1.32 trillion is being spent by the families of NEET students. This is pure theft from these families. And then, after you steal from them, you tell them the paper has been leaked," Gandhi said.

He added that even after attaining an education and becoming a doctor, lawyer or pursuing any other profession, the opportunity to secure a job or livelihood is "closed".

"Manufacturing is closed. Look around, there are all Chinese products. Who gets all the money to start entrepreneurship... You close all the doors," Gandhi said.

"So, we are one hundred per cent in agreement with what the students are doing," Gandhi said.

Listing what he said were the students' demands, Gandhi said, "Dharmendra Pradhan should resign. Everyone who assaulted the students must be held accountable, and PM Modi must apologise to the students."

The remarks came a day after Gandhi led a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, against the alleged crackdown on students and youth protesting examination paper leaks, including the NEET exam.

Accompanied by senior Congress leaders and party MPs, Gandhi led a foot march towards the high-security zone. The protesters later staged a sit-in, raising slogans demanding the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After a standoff that lasted around three hours, Delhi Police detained Gandhi and other opposition leaders. Gandhi was taken to Chhatrasal Stadium and released later in the evening.