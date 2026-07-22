TV, radio licensees can opt for new Telecom Act regime: Draft rules
The Centre's draft Telecom Rules consolidate TV and radio guidelines and allow existing licensees to voluntarily migrate to the new authorisation framework
Akshita Singh New Delhi
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Existing television and radio licensees will be allowed to voluntarily migrate to the new authorisation framework under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, or continue under their existing licences until they choose to shift, according to the draft Telecommunications (Television, Radio and Associated Services) Rules, 2026.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the draft rules have been issued to bring multiple broadcasting guidelines under a single regulatory framework.
"To support industry transition to new regulatory framework, the draft rules provide for voluntary migration of existing licenses/permission to the new authorisation framework or continuation of existing licences/permission until migration," Vaishnaw said in a written reply.
According to the minister, the draft rules consolidate guidelines governing satellite television channels, Direct-to-Home (DTH) services, Headend-in-the-Sky (HITS) broadcasting, private FM radio, community radio stations and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) services under the framework of the Telecommunications Act, 2023.
The government said the unified rulebook is intended to simplify the regulatory framework and harmonise the existing regime while promoting ease of doing business in the television and radio broadcasting sector.
The draft rules have been published on the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's website for public consultation. Stakeholders can submit inputs, comments and suggestions until July 27, 2026.
The government also said the draft rules include provisions to improve the availability of television and radio services, including community radio, across the country, including in remote and rural areas such as Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh
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Topics : Ashwini Vaishnaw Department of Telecommunications Indian Broadcasting Foundation Industry News BS Web Reports
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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 3:30 PM IST