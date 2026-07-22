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Delhi HC seeks Centre, police reply on force used during Parliament march

The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Centre and Delhi Police over alleged excessive force during the July 20 protest and ordered preservation of CCTV footage

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Security personnel stop CJP supporters at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, on Monday | PHOTO: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 4:28 PM IST

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The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the city police on two pleas alleging excessive use of force against protesters during the July 20 march to Parliament.
 
A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia directed the authorities to preserve all relevant records in relation to the police action, including CCTV camera footage and any videography.
 
The bench issued a notice on the PILs and gave four weeks to the authorities to file their counter affidavits.
 
"Let a counter affidavit be filed on behalf of the respondents within four weeks," the court ordered.
 
 
"In the meantime, we direct that the relevant record in relation to the incident as mentioned in the writ petitions, including the CCTV footage and videography, shall be preserved as per the SOP of the Delhi Police or the Union of India," it added.

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The matter would be heard next on September 11.
 
Senior advocates N Hariharan, Vikas Singh and Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioners, contended that police used excessive force on protesters, including women and children.
 
Seeking an inquiry into the incident, the senior counsel asserted that the protesters were exercising their fundamental right to peacefully protest against irregularities in NEET.
 
Additional Solicitor General S V Raju said the pleas were based on social media posts and were not maintainable.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi High Court Protest NEET UG Delhi Police

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 4:28 PM IST

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